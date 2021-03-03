Thurston County Public Health and Social Services is soliciting requests for proposals for social projects under the Office of Housing and Homeless Prevention, the Veterans Assistance Fund and the Treatment Sales Tax Fund.
Total funds allocated for the project proposals amount to roughly $8,497,000, according to a news release from the county. The newly-formed Regional Housing Council, under Thurston Public Health, will review the applications prior to presenting to the Board of County Commissioners.
The purpose of the combined funding is to create and preserve decent affordable housing; implement the county’s Five-Year Homless Crisis Response Plan; and provide capital investments to improve the viability, livability, and economic stability of county communities, particularly low- to moderate-income communities.
The Thurston County Veterans Assistance Fund (VAF) provides for the relief of indigent veterans, their families, and the families of deceased indigent veterans as defined in RCW 73.08.005. The intent for this RFP is to provide emergency shelter for Thurston County homeless Veterans and their families, and to offer case management to expedite placement into permanent housing. The Veterans Advisory Board will review applications prior to presenting to the Board of County Commissioners.
The Treatment Sales Tax (TST) is a local funding stream that works alongside federal and state funding, such as Medicaid, to meet mental health and substance use needs in Thurston County. Members of the TST Advisory Committee and subject matter experts will review the applications prior to presenting to the Board of County Commissioners.
The county must receive project applications by no later than noon on Friday, April 2. Thurston County Public Health will hold a remote bidder’s conference on March 3 at 2 p.m.
