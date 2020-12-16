The Yelm City Council on Tuesday night, Dec. 8, passed a memorandum of understanding between the city and the police’s union for a one-year contract extension that is expected to require the city to dip into the city’s general fund and reserves.
The memorandum was passed 4-3, with council members Tad Stillwell, Joe DePinto, Terry Kaminski and EJ Curry voting for the measure. Council members Molly Carmody, Tracey Wood and James Blair were the dissenting votes.
The extension includes a new 2.5 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) increase that is expected to impact the city’s general fund by a projected $73,000, City Administrator Michael Grayum said. This came just days before the city was due to pass its upcoming biennial budget.
Unionized officers were compensated a 2 percent COLA in 2020, Yelm Mayor JW Foster said.
As a result, the city will likely need to make cuts or efficiencies within the next two years to shore up the budget. Foster said the executive branch expects to brief the council’s Finance Committee at a later date on what paths forward are available to allocate funding for the memorandum.
Talking shortly before the vote, Blair, Wood and Carmody voiced concern with the increase brought on with the contract extension.
“I honestly think it’s just inappropriate at this time. I don’t understand why they wouldn’t agree to a 1 percent placeholder, but a lot of people have lost their jobs. To be asking for raises, at this time, at this date, at this year, is not only tone deaf, it’s cruel to the public,” Carmody said.
But if the council had voted down the memorandum it’s likely the police union, the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), would have stalled on further negotiations and eventually put the matter in the hands of binding arbitration, which often leans on the side of laborers and would possibly have cost the city additional funds by way of legal fees. Those legal fees could be upwards of $70,000, Grayum said.
It’s believed when the FOP and city meet again next year to negotiate a new three-year contract, it’s likely they’ll ask for a higher wage increase.
Though the decision was split between the council members, one thing was unanimous: members of the council were unhappy with the compensation adjustment.
Despite the economic effect, Foster told the Nisqually Valley News that the city is still poised to come out of 2020 with a balanced budget for the next biennium.
“Over the course of the next two years … We will be looking at every department, and every program, and be finding efficiencies,” he said. “At this point, it does not show a loss of personnel though it may show a slowing of personnel (hiring) down the road.”
Foster said the FOP is the only city union that has the power of binding arbitration; the other two unions — the Teamsters and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) — do not.
With the FOP members contracts set to expire this year, the city in June approached the union about extending its contract an additional year due to the economic uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, Foster said.
The negotiation sessions continued, though the unions requested an increase of half-a-percent in the COLA, Foster said.
