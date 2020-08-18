On Monday Aug.17, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Dive Team (PCSDT) recovered a 23-year-old man’s body from an unnamed lake below Emmons Glacier near White River Campground in Mount Rainier National Park.
Using sonar and divers to execute a search, PCSDT located the victim on their second day of searching.
On Saturday, Aug. 15, Specialist Antonio Scott, of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, was swimming in the lake with friends. While crossing the lake he began to struggle, and despite attempts to assist him, he remained underwater and did not resurface.
Following the incident, a member of Scott’s party notified a ranger at the White River Campground, who responded to the location. A team was deployed to begin search efforts. PCSDT and Mountain Rescue Association members assisted in the park’s search on Sunday and at approximately noon on Monday, Aug. 17, Scott’s body was located.
“We send our deepest condolences to Specialist Scott’s family, friends, and military colleagues” stated Tracy Swartout, deputy superintendent of Mount Rainier National Park. “We also appreciate the many searchers who contributed to locating him.”
Pierce County Sheriff’s Dive Team, Mountain Rescue Association members representing Central Washington, Tacoma, Olympic, and Seattle mountain rescue organizations, Northwest Helicopters, and Mount Rainier National Park rangers participated in the search.
