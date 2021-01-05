Popeyes Eyes New Location in Yelm

The City of Yelm received a land use application on Dec. 18 for the construction of a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant near the Five Corners intersection.
The proposed structure would be built near the corner of Bald Hills Road and Yelm Avenue on a vacant lot. If constructed, this would be Thurston County’s second Popeyes franchise; there’s currently a location in the Hawks Prairie area off Galaxy Drive.
The applicant is proposing the construction of a 2,333-square-foot fast food restaurant with nearby site improvements on the land parcel, located at 1405 Yelm Ave. Site plans also show the construction of a parking lot.
The plot of land, owned by Tacoma-based D&B Retail Development, is just under an acre in size, according to Thurston County GeoData. There are currently no buildings on the plot, according to the county assessor’s office, though it was paved in 2012.
According to a city notice of application, the applicant also included the following documents in their application to the city: a site plan, building elevations, a SEPA (State Environmental Policy Act) checklist, trip generation report and preliminary stormwater report.
The City of Yelm determined the application to be complete on Dec. 21. A 15-day public comment period on the application will end on Jan. 15.
The application can be viewed here: https://www.yelmwa.gov/NOA%20Popeyes.pdf.
