The League of Women Voters of Thurston, Pierce and Mason counties are hosting a number of virtual forums with candidates running for public office in August’s primary election.
A list of forums can be found at www.lwvthurston.org/forums.
Candidates running for many local seats, including the open state Senate seat for the 2nd Legislative District and the two seats up for reelection on the Thurston Board of County Commissioners, have been featured in this forum series.
