Prestige Senior Living Rosemont in Yelm invites the community to join a free webinar from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, led by Eldercare Counselor Laura Vaillancourt.
The eonline discussion will focus on understanding the symptoms of depression in seniors and how families can support these individuals.
During the event, Vaillancourt will provide insight into identifying depression in seniors and will touch on the complex and unique issues experienced by those living with depression. Vaillancourt will also share information on next steps, including how families and caregivers can support their loved ones through appropriate care decisions.
Vaillancourt is the founder and owner of Eldercare Counseling and Guidance Services, a provider of eldercare consulting, counseling and care management located in Olympia. She has extensive experience in helping elderly individuals and their families navigate their lives amidst Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia.
To sign up, please visit www.MomAndDadDeserveTheBest.com.
After the presentation, participants will receive a link to the recording of the webinar for future use, as well as corresponding slides and a free download of Prestige’s Guide to Memory Care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.