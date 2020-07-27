Firefighters with the Southeast Thurston Fire Authority responded to reports of an electrical fire at a downtown coffee shop Sunday afternoon.
According to dispatch logs, responders were notified of an apparent electrical fire at Shiplap Shop and Coffee House, located at 112 Yelm Ave, around 3:15 p.m.
First responders noted smoke inside the business and cut power to the area shortly after arriving.
Units set up stage at the corner of Jefferson Ave and Second Street.
The fire was extinguished around 3:45.
In a post later that day to Facebook, business owners thanked the response of Southeast Thurston, the City of Yelm and the community members who came to the businesses rescue on a moment’s notice.
The business also noted that nobody was hurt in the incident.
“We will assess damage over the next few days and reopen as soon as possible,” the business wrote.
