“Uncle Dude.”
A fitting nickname, Kahne Loftus figured, for his young uncle — and best friend. Loving and inseparable, the two epitomized the meaning of family and the bonds that enrich lives.
And then the cherished union tragically ended.
Derek “Uncle Dude” Harris, 31, died suddenly in his sleep due to heart and kidney complications on Oct. 7, 2016. For Kahne Loftus, then 10 years old, the devastating loss pierced his soul like nothing he had ever before experienced. He’d lost another uncle in 2010, but at age 4 wasn’t old enough to fully grasp what had happened. This time he was.
“It was the first time he had lost a loved one and was old enough to understand what death was,” Kahne’s mother Darcy Loftus wrote in a memorial to her late brother. “Watching Kahne deal with emotions he never experienced before and learning to deal with missing his uncle was the hardest thing as a parent to watch and know there was nothing I could do to make it go away.”
And then, as moms often do, she reached deep and pulled out a sparkle of magic. Knowing Kahne would never forget Uncle Dude, she found her son the next best thing: a pen pal. But not just any pen pal. This one happened to be an American Army soldier named Chad stationed in Afghanistan whom Darcy discovered through a friend’s military husband.
“Having a pen pal has helped him (Kahne) cope with missing him (Uncle Dude) and start healing in the process,” Darcy wrote in her memoir.
As the two new pen pals wrote back and forth over time, Kahne discovered as Christmas neared in 2017 that Chad and the other soldiers in his unit wouldn’t be able to come home for the holidays.
The news broke Kahne’s heart — but instead of moping, he lept into action. Within days the intrepid youngster was soliciting donations from friends and family to send boxes of goodies to the soldiers to help brighten their holidays.
“My uncle and I did everything together, and I wanted to turn a family tragedy into something better,” Kahne, 14, a freshman at Rainier High School, recalled last week.
Since that first care package to Chad and his buddies in November 2017, Kahne — with Darcy and his dad Scott’s help — has sent a total of 217 care packages to soldiers and another 20 to K-9 working dogs and their handlers.
The dogs, of course, get dog treats, and the soldiers typically get a variety of stuff that will fit into their backpacks while out on patrol.
“They always want snacks, snacks, snacks,” said Darcy, 42, who with Kahne and Scott moved in June from Eatonville to Rainier.
Soldiers typically receive non-perishable items such as condiment packets, hand sanitizer, gum, Chapstick, bandannas, playing cards, Legos — that they give to kids in the area near their base — footballs, crossword puzzles and picture puzzles.
“We try to send packages to 100 soldiers every Christmas,” Darcy explained. “Anything that will help them cope with their down time. That’s our goal. Chad’s unit was the first to receive care packages, and it just snowballed from there.”
And in turn, Chad and his comrades return the favor by sending Kahne letters, uniform military patches, military coins and other collectables. In March 2018, Kahne received his most cherished gift, yet: an American flag and a beautifully printed certificate commending Kahne for his efforts to support the troops.
And though the Loftuses’ venture is indeed rewarding and admirable, it’s not cheap.
Soldiers receive their own care packages neatly stored in a flat-rate shipping box. Each individual box costs $19.85 to ship — typically, such as in 2019, to American military bases in Afghanistan, Iran and South Korea.
And woe to the soldiers if the Loftus family sends prohibited items to say, Afghanistan, where most of the care packages go. Customs officials frown upon prohibited items that don’t conform to Islamic law, such as some art, books, CDs and more.
“We have to be real careful what we send, because of different customs regulations,” Darcy said, adding that the soldiers, themselves, are personally fined if prohibited items are found in their packages.
So how exactly do Kahne and his family pay for the major shipping costs each year?
They solicit donations from a variety of companies and use the material to make wooden collectables and utilitarian items. Then they sell them through Kahne’s Facebook page called Kahne’s Kare Packages and at area events such as the Rainier Saturday Market and Valentine’s Day Bizarre.
Kahne, who with his dad, makes most of the wooden items, slowly but surely honed his woodworking skills from a first set of pine coasters he made in 2017. Over the years, he’s increased his inventory to include pine and cedar American flag tables and wall art, clocks, wreaths, Hearts for Heroes plaques and more.
It’s fun, but difficult at times, Kahne said.
“Trying new things can be challenging, because we have to get the cuts right so it looks nice and proper.”
For Scott, who helps his son when he can, the process is exhilarating.
“To watch Kahne makes me feel amazing,” said Scott, 49, who is a forklift driver for a millwright, but is currently not working due to a disability. “Being with Kahne keeps me busy, and I enjoy watching him come up with ideas and projects he wants to try.”
Added Darcy: “It’s a team effort between them, and it’s amazing to watch.”
Kahne typically works on his soldier care packages year round and estimates he completes two to three projects a month. He figures he’s finished more than 100 projects since he began in 2017.
Between sales at events around town and custom orders through his website, Kahne earns from $50 to $300 per month to help pay care-package shipping costs.
But this year — thanks to COVID-19 — it’s going to be slim pickings.
“We’re losing a lot of donations this year,” Darcy said. “We’re getting letters from companies telling us that they have no product because of COVID-19, and our families and friends can’t afford it, either.”
So the soldiers’ care packages this year will be a bit lighter, but with the same amount of gratitude for their service.
“We’re going to try to put a little something together for them this year just to show them that we are still thinking of them,” Darcy said. “We’re holding out hope, but we understand that this year is just shot.”
But there’s still time for you to help Kahne and his family donate to the troops. Donations of any sort — including materials for Kahne’s projects and goodies for the troops — can be offered through the Kahne’s Kare Packages email: kahneskarepackages@yahoo.com. The Loftuses try to send care packages every year by the Monday before Thanksgiving, which this year falls on Nov. 23.
Looking to purchase one of Kahne’s wooden showpieces? Go to Kahne’s Kare Packages Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/274587843096732/. Once on the page, you’ll be asked to join the Kahne’s Kare Packages private group and prompted to answer three simple questions. If accepted into the group you’ll join to date 504 others just like you.
Derek “Uncle Dude” Harris must be smiling down on his adoring nephew right about now, don’t you think?
