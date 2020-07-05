The body of a man found in the Nisqually River on Saturday has been identified as 44-year-old Kevin Adair of Rainier, according to Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock.
An examination of the body on Monday found that Adair had died from accidental fresh water drowning.
Adair and another individual, a 25-year-old man from Allyn, were allegedly caught back on June 25 during a residential burglary on the 17200 block of Briar Street Southeast by a Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
“The deputy observed a lock cut off a barn door and then noticed a male come out of the house carrying a rifle,” a Facebook post from the department read. “The male dropped the rifle and fled on foot and swam across the Nisqually River.”
Lt. Ray Brady, with the sheriff’s office, said it’s believed the body found Saturday belongs to the man who attempted to cross the river back in June.
At about 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, dispatch was alerted to a body found in the river in the Nisqually Pines neighborhood.
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, the Yelm Police Department and the Southeast Thurston Fire Authority responded to the call and were dispatched to an address in the 8400 block of Sumac Court Southeast.
A dive team was reportedly called in to assist in recovering the body.
Warnock said his office believes Adair had drowned on June 25, and noted there was evidence in their examination to suggest he had been in the water for a long period of time.
No injuries were seen on his body during the coroner’s examination and there’s been no evidence suggesting foul play was involved, Warnock said.
