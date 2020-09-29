Man Jailed on Drug Paraphernalia, Eluding Charges After Yelm Police Pursuit
A 27-year-old Tacoma man was arrested Friday, Sept. 25, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, eluding police and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
The charges stem from a police pursuit that happened around 11 p.m. that night. Yelm officers were traveling eastbound on Yelm Avenue at around the 1500 block, near The Cattleman restaurant, when they observed a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt traveling in the opposite direction with a headlight out, according to police reports.
The officer completed a U-turn and activated emergency lights in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to immediately stop and continued until the driver pulled off to a spot near the front gates of the Ramtha School of Enlightenment. As the officer got out of their vehicle, the suspect revved his engine and sped off.
The officer noted the vehicle was going around 75 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone on rainy, wet roads.
At the State Route 510 interchange roundabout, the officer reportedly observed the driver of the Cobalt attempt to bypass the structure by swerving into the oncoming traffic lane, heading toward the Red Wind Casino. According to police reports, the driver hit a concrete curb toward the entrance of the roundabout and broke their passenger-side front wheel.
After the vehicle came to a stop, a man fled from the passenger side door and began running north into tall brush. Officers then observed a female exit the vehicle and detained her.
The woman, who was identified as Courtney Hatch, 30, of Tacoma, told officers she was the owner of the car. She also said that she and the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Manuel Chapa, of Tacoma, were drinking at the Red Wind Casino and they were stopping by the Yelm Walmart.
The officer reportedly observed some drug paraphernalia in the cubby of the passenger door when it was opened.
Yelm officers then called in a K9 unit from Tumwater. They were then dispatched to calls of a man who was reportedly attempting to break into a residence on Mud Run Road. The individual matched the description of the man who had fled from the vehicle. Officers found Chapa hiding in the brush nearby and arrested him.
The officer then obtained a telephone search warrant at around 1 a.m. to search the vehicle for paraphernalia. According to police reports, several glass pipes for smoking illegal narcotics were found.
Charges were forwarded to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office. Chapa, who was transported to Thurston County Jail, was ultimately not booked into the jail due to an ankle injury. He was transferred by Yelm officers to Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Woman Jailed After Attempting to Use Credit Cards Not in Her Name
A 32-year-old Lacey woman was arrested and booked into Thurston County Jail on Wednesday, Sept. 23, after attempting to steal more than $800 worth of products from Rite Aid and later attempting to pay with stolen credit cards.
Alianna Hazlett-Olszewski has reportedly been charged with three counts of felony identity theft and one count of use of drug paraphernalia. She was also arrested on a warrant.
According to police reports, Yelm officers were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to reports of shoplifting in progress at Yelm Rite Aid. Dispatch told officers a woman was concealing items in a backpack.
Upon arrival, Yelm officers made contact with the woman, who identified herself as “Ashely Miller” and stated she had no identification on her. Yelm officers told her she was suspected of shoplifting and asked her if she planned on paying for the many items that were in her cart. She told officers that she had full intention of paying for items, and so the officer followed her up to the cash register.
The cashier rang up about $804 worth of merchandise that Hazlett-Olszewski brought up, according to police reports. After seeing the number, she asked the cashier to remove more than half of the items.
She then reportedly attempted to pay for the items with a Paypal Mastercard, which declined the purchase multiple times. The Yelm officer then looked at the card, on which there was someone else’s name.
The officer confronted the suspect on the name being different, to which Hazlett-Olszewski said she wasn’t sure how she got the card. The name didn’t match either Hazlett-Olszewski’s or the “Miller” identity she told officers. According to police reports, the conversation then devolved into a story about how the card belonged to her cousin.
After attempting to purchase the goods with another card, the officer then detained the suspect. She then admitted to lying about her name, at which point the officer was able to identify her as Hazlett-Olszewski, who reportedly had a Thurston County warrant out for her arrest for possession of a stolen vehicle, four counts of identity theft and DUI.
The officer then conducted a search of Hazlett-Olszewski’s bag and found four more bank cards that were in other people’s names as well as a metal box that contained drug paraphernalia, smoking devices and used needles the officer determined to be used for heroin.
She was booked into Thurston County Jail shortly after.
Three Burglars Steal Equipment From Yelm Lawn Mower and Saw
Unknown subjects reportedly stole approximately $3,250 of equipment — some of it broken — from Yelm Lawn Mower and Saw business, located on Railroad Street, likely during the evening of Monday, Sept. 21.
Yelm officers responded to the business the morning of Sept. 22. The owner told the officer that someone had cut and removed links from his fence and stole a number of items from his business.
According to police reports, security footage showed an unknown suspect entering the yard and taking a post hole auger and two push lawn mowers. Two additional suspects then entered the frame and helped the initial suspect push a brush mower.
The Yelm officer wrote that he was able to see a white pickup truck with an extended cab and construction rack within the frame of the security footage. No license plate was retrieved from the footage.
The owner reportedly told the officer that the lawn mowers and auger didn’t work and that they were still in need of repair.
This incident was closed by Yelm Police Department due to no additional details and with little information on the product’s serial numbers.
