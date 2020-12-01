A number of University of Washington students from Yelm were named to the university’s dean’s list earlier this month. The following information was provided by the university. If corrections are needed, email Assistant Editor Eric Rosane at erosane@yelmonline.com.
Amanda Bedolla (junior), David Burnett (senior), Tasha Leann Burnett (senior), Juan Sebastian Castiblanco (senior), Alexander Scott Christensen (senior), Kala Marie Conway (senior), Ryan Joseph Deschenes (junior), Matthew Robert Dydasco (junior), Shelby A Fox (senior), Marie Lynn Gallardo (senior), Kathleen Maria Jones (junior), Andrew Joseph McCauley (senior), Tanya S Ramanan (senior), Taylor Brianna Russell (senior), Michael Skinner (senior), Robert Stepp (senior), Hailey Ray Surma (freshman), Aidan Christopher Thaler (senior), Adonai Valdez (junior), and Dahlia Erin Young (sophomore).
