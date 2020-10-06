Repeated large gatherings over the last two weeks at a Salmon Run Apartments unit have become a nuisance to the community and officers, Assistant Police Chief Rob Carlson said.
At least one arrest for disorderly conduct and three calls to the residence have been made over the last two weeks, Carlson said, with attendees becoming more vocally hostile and uncooperative with police during each encounter.
Yelm officers were most recently called out to the complex on Monday, Sept. 28, at around 9:30 p.m. due to noise complaints. As the officer arrived at the location, he reportedly witnessed about 12 to 15 individuals gathered in the parking lot and standing around vehicles.
According to police reports, there was a large amount of trash and empty beer cans in the parking lot. The property manager told police she had previously asked them to leave on three separate occasions and that she wanted all of them trespassed.
Upon visiting the apartments, Yelm officers were met with hostility. One woman, later identified as a 21-year-old Hayward, Calif., woman, told everyone to not identify themselves and later told the officer “F--- the police” while pointing her middle finger in their face.
The officer later cited the woman with a disorderly conduct charge.
In the police report, the officer mentioned he had recognized many of the individuals from past calls at this location. One of the individuals, a 27-year-old Olympia man, reportedly became increasingly angry and belligerent and began swearing at the officer. The man was trespassed from the property, but he tore up his copy of the citation shortly after receiving it.
Many of the individuals hanging out at the apartment complex claimed to be living there, though a police interview with another tenant said they didn’t and that they had, in one way or another, ties to people living at the apartment.
In an interview with the Nisqually Valley News, Carlson said the confrontations were becoming increasingly problematic. He added that he knows that neither the community, nor the residents, are accepting of the group’s behavior.
“The bottom line is that they have the right to assemble, but only if it’s lawful,” he said. “It seems to continue every day.”
