Though summer is more than halfway over, there’s still plenty more recreating to be had with the remaining Washington State Parks “free days.”
The Parks’ “free days” are days when the public can visit any state park without having to purchase a pass or Discover Pass. Though they are subject to change, the remaining dates for State Parks “free days” in 2020 are as followed:
• Aug. 25 — National Park Service 104th Birthday
• Sept. 13 — Make-up Spring Day and Girls Scouts Love State Parks Weekend
• Sept. 26 — National Public Lands Day
• Oct. 10 — World Mental Health Day
• Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
• Nov. 27 — Autumn Day
“Free days” only apply to day-use facilities, and do not apply to overnight stays or rental facilities, according to State Parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.