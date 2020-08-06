Port of Olympia to Host Drive-In Movies This Month

The Port of Olympia will host two free drive-in movie opportunities at the Swantown Boat Launch parking lot at Northpoint in Olympia this month.
Reservations, which are limited, can be made online at www.portolympia.com/485/Movies-at-the-Marina.
According to a news release, the Port will show the movie “Trolls” at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, and the 1994 movie “Jurassic Park” at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21.
Both movies will be shown on a large, 30-foot screen.
“We are excited to bring the community opportunities to safely recreate with their families … Our hope is to deliver a quality public access experience at the Port, and to hopefully restore a sense of normalcy for our guests,” Executive Director Sam Gibboney said in a prepared statement, adding that they hope to make this a tradition for years to come.
The movie program has been designed for current state guidance for drive-in theaters and reflects social distancing mandates from Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan, the news release states. The movie will be offered for drive-in viewing only.
Cars and vehicles will be staggered to accommodate physical distancing and concessions snacks will be available for purchase.
Gates for the movies open at 7 p.m. A pre-show trivia contest will begin at 8:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.