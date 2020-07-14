Facilities and other roofed accommodations in more than 30 state parks are now open and available for the public to reserve, the State Parks agency recently announced.
According to a State Parks news release, many roofed accommodations such as yurts and vacation cabins at state parks — from the San Juan Islands to the Okanogan Valley — are available for the public to reserve.
Roofed accommodations will be cleaned and sanitized to COVID-19 standards between uses, the state agency says, and check in time has been moved to 4 p.m. during the pandemic.
Visitors will be required to bring their own bedding, linens and towels if staying at cabins or other rustic shelters. For more information, visit www.parks.state.wa.us. Reservations can be made at www.washington.goingtocamp.com or by phone at 1-888-CAMPOUT.
