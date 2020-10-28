Utility crews will be trimming trees located near power lines between mileposts 13 and 14.5 on State Route 510 in Yelm starting Nov. 4, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The work is expected to take place every weekday from Wednesday, Nov. 4, to Thursday, Nov. 12, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Crews will not be working Veterans Day.
One-lane traffic is expected during this time, according to WSDOT. Travelers are encouraged to plan additional time to prevent delays.
