Yelm Boat and RV Storage has seen a rash of burglaries of late — there are 18 victims so far — with at least one of them occurring on Friday, Dec. 11.
On Saturday, Dec. 12, at 2:48 p.m., a Yelm police officer was dispatched to the business at 557 Rhoton Road N.W. after receiving a call from a local boat owner who had driven by the storage facility and noticed her vessel, outboard motors and trailer — valued at about $150,000 — were missing.
The female victim, 39, and the male co-owner of the boat equipment, 42, who live at the same Yelm address, told the officer that someone was posting on social media trying to sell the boat’s outboard motor. The officer advised the co-owners to file a report that the boat, trailer and motors had been stolen.
The officer then spoke with the manager of Yelm Boat and RV Storage who confirmed that she had video of the incident that happened at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11. The manager told the officer the suspect had used a member’s code to get inside the gate around the facility.
She also said she was working with a detective from the Bonney Lake Stolen Vehicle Task Force on the matter.
The Yelm officer contacted the detective, who said he had determined suspects for the burglary but had no proof at the time. He believed the suspects had been driving a 1994 white Ford truck and/or a 1999 Jeep Cherokee.
The detective also revealed that the photo of the motor that was posted for sale had been taken in Maytown, and he had already sent people to investigate the area. He also said he had located a buyer attempting to purchase the motor, but that no other progress had been made.
At about 5:44 p.m. on Saturday, the Yelm officer received information from the female victim indicating she and her co-owner had signed paperwork claiming the boat, trailer and outboard motors had been stolen.
The following morning, Sunday, Dec. 13, the Yelm officer received information that the Washington State Patrol Auto Task Force had located the boat, trailer and motors intact. The boat was left on the side of the road in Chehalis, and after attempts to reach the owners were unsuccessful, the boat was impounded. The Yelm officer later informed the owners that the boat and accessories had been found and offered information about the tow yard.
The Washington State Patrol is still investigating the suspects in the case, and have so far made no arrests.
