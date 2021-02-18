Thanks to an overwhelming outpouring of financial support from community members and local businesses, the Rainier Senior Center has secured enough money to begin contracting work on replacing its decrepit, leaky roof.
In an email last week, Rainier Senior Center co-chair George Johnson said the senior center had reached its first goal of getting enough donations to begin the work, which is scheduled to start the last week of February.
“Many Rainier businesses and individuals have contributed thousands of dollars in addition to the grants that were given,” he wrote, adding that the senior center aims to raise an additional $4,000 for the building’s gutter system. “We ask all people in our area to help us reach that goal with continued support. Every donation, large or small, will help us to achieve that mark.”
The senior center currently has about $28,000 secured for the reroofing project, Johnson said during a Monday morning phone call.
Notable businesses and organizations that have helped chip in include Wilcox Family Farms, Mike’s Electric in Rainier, Dr. Terry Franks Chiropractic, Mainstreet Cookie Company, Signature Service Real Estate, Sprouffske Trees, Inc., the Rainier Historical Society, We Love Rainier, Washington, Rainier Lions Club Foundation, and many other individual contributions, said senior center treasurer Linda Johnson.
George Johnson said Linda Johnson, his wife, has been “grateful for all the people who have donated to the roof fund, both businesses and private individuals. And it’s highly appreciated. This building, she wants it here for future generations and for it to become more involved as a community center.”
The senior center’s need was chronicled in a story published late last year in the Nisqually Valley News. In the November article, the Johnsons said the leaks first appeared in April 2020 and that they were attempting to mitigate the leaks with “buckets and prayers.”
George Johnson estimated in November they had about five leaks in various places and that the roof would only last until the summer. Despite last week’s snowstorm, Johnson said Monday that their problem hadn’t been exacerbated by snowmelt.
They’re hoping to have the reroofing project and new gutters finished sometime this year. Contributions can be sent to the senior center’s leaders at P.O. Box 67, Rainier, Washington, 98576. The senior center is a registered charitable nonprofit registered with Washington state.
The Rainier Senior Center serves as more than just a place for the elderly to congregate. Many groups gather at the location, which serves more as a community center.
The center is currently in the process of applying for a local grant to get a generator for the facility, which serves the community as an emergency center during events such as power outages, Linda Johnson said. They’re hoping to eventually purchase some cots.
Located at 108 Michigan St., the Rainier Senior Center is open Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
