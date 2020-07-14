Yelm police arrested a man on July 10 for stealing $28.95 worth of alcohol from Rite-Aid drug store in Yelm. The Yelm officer was dispatched to the Rite-Aid drug store when the reporting party said an intoxicated white male had just stolen two cans of beer and two bottles of alcohol and fled the store on foot.
When the officer arrived on the scene, the man attempted to run from the store carrying the alcohol bottles toward the Les Schwab Tire Center on Yelm Avenue. The officer contacted the man near an adjacent fence, and after the original caller positively identified him took the man into custody.
The officer indicated the man was extremely intoxicated and administered a breathalyzer test. The result was 0.192 blood alcohol content. For reference, the legal limit in Washington for driving a vehicle is 0.08 blood alcohol content.
After completing a trespass admonishment signed by the reporting party, the officer completed a criminal citation for third-degree theft and transported the man to the Nisqually Jail, where he was booked without issue.
The man made several comments while being transported by the officer to the effect that he was “super drunk” and wanted to know what would happen if the officer’s shotgun was stolen. The officer ignored the remarks.
When he arrived at the jail, the officer was informed that the drunk man had been released from the jail early the same morning.
