Cub Scouts Honor Veterans at Yelm Cemetery

Cub Scout Pack and Troops 267 may not be able to attend any Veterans' Day ceremonies this year but they made sure every veteran, from the Spanish American War to present, in Yelm Cemetery, was honored and visited. On Sunday, youth from Cub Scout Pack 267 and Troops 267 (Boy and Girl), placed flags on veterans graves. Lion Cub Abi McGinnis, shown placing a flag, has been participating in this event with her older siblings, since before she could walk. This year, she finally got to do it proudly wearing her Cub Scout uniform.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.