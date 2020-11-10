Cub Scout Pack and Troops 267 may not be able to attend any Veterans' Day ceremonies this year but they made sure every veteran, from the Spanish American War to present, in Yelm Cemetery, was honored and visited. On Sunday, youth from Cub Scout Pack 267 and Troops 267 (Boy and Girl), placed flags on veterans graves. Lion Cub Abi McGinnis, shown placing a flag, has been participating in this event with her older siblings, since before she could walk. This year, she finally got to do it proudly wearing her Cub Scout uniform.