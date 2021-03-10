Southbound Interstate 5 at the Nisqually River bridge crossing will experience reduced lanes this weekend for routine cleaning.
The stretch of interstate will be reduced down to two lanes between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
WSDOT is reminding drivers to travel early or reschedule travel in the early afternoon, take into account extra time while commuting, and consider consolidating or eliminating discretionary trips.
"Weekend land closures allow Washington State Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews to conduct annual bridge cleaning. Bridge cleaning improves the efficiency of WSDOT's bridge inspection program and helps keep each bridge in good working order," the state agency writes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.