Yelm Secures Funding to Finish Mossman-Longmire Connection

The City of Yelm has recently secured $580,000 from the Thurston Regional Planning Council to fund the completion of the Mossman Avenue improvement project, which includes connecting the road to Longmire Street.
In a post to the city’s Facebook page, staff say these new funds will allow the city to finish the road and sidewalk to connect the two streets. Currently, Mossman Avenue curves north onto Solberg Street.
“It’s actually going to traverse a portion of the existing golf course,” Public Works project manager Patrick Hughes said in a sponsored article with Thurston Talk. “Construction could be underway by next spring.”
The city also recently acquired the land necessary to finish the project from Tahoma Valley Golf Course.
The city also plans on utilizing the grant funds possibly as match money to secure more grants in the future, with hopes of finishing the project with little-to-no cost to the city.
