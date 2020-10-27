Car Jack Thrown Through Apartment Complex’s Window in Yelm
An unknown suspect reportedly threw a car jack into the apartment complex of an elderly woman during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 20.
According to reports, Yelm police were dispatched that evening to an apartment unit at Killion Court Apartments, located at 405 Killion Court.
Upon contact, an elderly resident told police that she woke up around 4 a.m. to the sound of glass breaking. When she got up, she walked to the kitchen and noticed her kitchen window was broken and that there was a car jack located on the floor.
She didn’t find anyone after surveying the area that morning, she told police. Her neighbors also reported not seeing anything out of the usual during that time.
The elderly woman told police she usually lives alone, but her son had been staying with her periodically to help her recover from a recent surgery.
A previous assault had been reported recently at the apartment complex.
Roy Woman Assaulted at Walmart With Shopping Cart
A 56-year-old Roy woman was reportedly assaulted with a shopping cart at Walmart on Monday, Oct. 19, after the suspect, a 57-year-old Yelm woman, got into a verbal altercation with the victim and her daughter, who had been dating the suspect’s son.
Yelm police were dispatched to the shopping center around 8 p.m. on that day to reports of a physical altercation. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the 27-year-old daughter of the Roy woman.
She said she and her mother were confronted by the Yelm woman, who reportedly had a grudge with the family. The Yelm woman told the two that she was “going to take her out,” and give one of them a “black eye,” according to police reports.
While shopping, the Yelm woman allegedly shoved the shopping cart into the leg of the Roy woman. According to police reports, the incident caused pain though no marks were reported.
Neither a nearby store manager or video cameras were able to catch the incident.
Both parties said they wanted to press charges against the other. The couple had apparently been broken up for about five years, according to police reports.
Rainier Man Speeds Away From Traffic Stop, Later Booked on DUI Charges
A 30-year-old Rainier man was booked into Thurston County Jail after he sped away from police officers, going speeds upwards of 97 miles per hour and later blowing a .152 blood-alcohol level when stopped by police.
According to police reports, a Yelm officer was parked near First Street and Mosman Avenue when he observed a white Toyota Tacoma make an illegal left-hand turn and drive over a physical lane divider at around 10:30 p.m.
The Yelm officer pulled out on First Street South with intent to conduct a traffic stop. When he caught up with the driver, the Yelm officer noted he accelerated to 97 mph in a 55 zone.
Outside of city limits, the vehicle started to yield and the driver stopped around the 14000 block of State Route 507.
The officer noted a strong stench of alcohol upon contact, according to police reports. His face was also flushed and his eyes were bloodshot. He told the officer he probably had too much to drink.
He declined to do a field sobriety test but opted instead for the blood-alcohol level test at the station. Yelm police transported him back to the station where the man blew a .152 and .150.
A person is prohibited from operating a vehicle if their blood-alcohol content exceeds .08, according to Washington state law.
He was released to a friend that evening.
