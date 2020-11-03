If rustic wooden art work, crafts and other goodies are your cup of tea, you’re in luck.
The Yelm Christian Women’s Club is hosting a bazaar chock full of delights as we approach the holiday season. In addition to art work and crafts, the bazaar will offer Christian books by Elaine Kemp, aprons, a table with miscellaneous donated items and poetry books by Cookie Miller.
The fun takes place from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, at Rainier Chapel, 206 Thurston County Rails-To-Trails in Rainier.
For more information on the bazaar, contact Cookie Miller at 360-894-3060 or chocchit@fairpoint.net.
