Yelm Woman Crashes Into Light Pole, Resists Arrest
A 45-year-old Yelm woman was arrested Saturday, Nov. 21, and spent the night in jail on accusations of driving under the influence, hit and run and resisting arrest.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred around noon that day. Yelm officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Yelm Avenue on reports of a hit and run involving a black Infiniti sedan. That same vehicle was suspected of being involved in another accident reported a short time later with a light pole near the intersection of Yelm and Tacoma Boulevard Southeast.
According to a witness statement provided in police reports, the sedan attempted a left-hand turn on to Yelm Avenue from Berry Valley Road. When the driver attempted to make the turn, the driver of another vehicle crashed into the sedan, which then fled.
As police arrived at the accident near Yelm Avenue and Tacoma Boulevard, they noticed the black sedan unoccupied and a light pole knocked down into the roadway. The vehicle appeared to be totalled.
According to police reports, witnesses told officers the woman in the vehicle, later identified as Heidi Mueller, 45, of Yelm, left and went into Yelm Family Medicine.
Muelller came out to the vehicle a short time later and approached officers. According to police reports, she smelled of intoxicants. She reportedly told officers her vehicle was new and she’d lost control and didn’t know why.
Yelm officers then attempted to detain Mueller for DUI and hit and run. According to reports, she verbally refused and attempted to pull away from the officer. Police then reportedly pinned her to the hood of her vehicle where she continued to resist arrest.
Officers then took her to the pavement, and she was successfully detained after a short struggle, according to reports.
Mueller refused aid and an officer request for blood-alcohol content test after being transported to the police department. She continued to verbally berate officers and was later transferred to Nisqually Jail.
According to a use-of-force file, Mueller reported injuries to her head from the incident.
Burglary Reported at Tim’s Pharmacy
A 38-year-old Seattle man was arrested Friday, Nov. 20, for second-degree burglary, unlawful possession of legend drugs and delivery of a synthetic controlled substance.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred during the early morning hours at Tim’s Pharmacy, located on the 100 block of First Street in Yelm.
At about 12:30 a.m., officers during a routine patrol heard an alarm coming from the location. According to reports, officers saw a tall man inside of the building holding a large trash bag. A deputy gave commands for him to drop the bag and exit the building.
The man, later identified as Koumssa Wakgira, 38, of Seattle, complied with the officers’ request and he was held in the back of a police vehicle. According to records, a search of the building found no other suspects.
Police reported damage to a refrigeration storage unit as well as many disheveled cabinets and opened pill bottles around the area. The front door of the facility had a yellow pry mark, and there was damage to the slide door, according to police reports. A search for the tool used to enter the building didn’t turn up anything.
Officers were unable to find any vehicles nearby, leading them to suspect that Wakgira was dropped off.
Upon arresting Wakgira, police reportedly found a white bottle in his left sock with multiple pills with differing milligrams of Oxycodone inside. Officers also reportedly found about $276 in cash on him, which they say is consistent with narcotic distribution.
Police estimate Wakgira attempted to take hundreds of pills from the business, though a followup investigation is expected. Wakgira was then booked into Thurston County Jail.
Porch Pirate Nabs Package on Kayla Street in Yelm
A suspect believed to be driving an old, dark Honda Civic hatchback reportedly nabbed a package worth about $157 from the steps of a residence on the 15000 block of Kayla Street in Yelm.
According to police reports, the incident reportedly happened around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16. A resident contacted police and said that, according to his surveillance footage, a vehicle was seen driving through his neighborhood around 3:30 that morning.
A short time later, the vehicle stopped and a slender man reportedly exited the vehicle, approached the house and stole the package. He’s described as wearing a tan vest, dark hoodie and a black and white flannel under the hoodie.
The suspect’s face was reportedly covered due to the hoodie and his identity is unknown at this time.
With the holiday shopping season in full swing, Assistant Police Chief Rob Carlson said he suggests residents utilize tracking methods and home security systems to mitigate the risk of becoming a victim to theft.
“Just time it right when the package arrives and limit the time that package is on the porch,” he said. “If you know it’s coming, track it … These people will follow UPS trucks and FedEx trucks.”
Carlson also recommends neighbors notify one another about incoming packages in order to bring the packages indoor quickly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.