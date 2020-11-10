With 6,000 ballots left to count as of Tuesday, Nov. 10, independent incumbent Gary Edwards is leading Democratic two-term Lacey City Councilman Michael Steadman in the race for Thurston County Commissioner District No. 2. Steadman led Edwards on election night, Nov. 3, by 5,560 votes, but over the past week the lead has dwindled with every vote tally since then.
Edwards now leads Steadman 50.31 percent to 49.26 percent and was ahead by 1,561 votes as of Tuesday, Nov. 10. A total of 148,119 Thurston County residents have so far voted in the election, which is scheduled to be certified by the county on Nov. 24.
Reached at home on Tuesday morning, Edwards sounded pleased by the vote count and his rapid rise over the past few vote tallies.
“I’m happier than I was a week ago,” Edwards laughed. “I do well in rural America, and it seems that the latest votes are coming in from there, and they generally vote more conservative.”
Edwards said his surge could also be attributed to a higher power.
“It also could be divine intervention,” he said good naturedly. “The good Lord has been in charge of my whole life,” adding the Lord may still have a job for him to do. “I’m not a preacher, but I am a believer.”
As he anticipates a possible second term as commissioner, Edwards foresees challenges regarding property rights and regulatory reform — and ensuring that common sense rules the day.
“It’s not going to be an easy run, because I will be in the minority,” he said. “My focus will be to keep the public informed if things are to be imposed that are lacking in common sense.”
If elected, Edwards will serve with Democratic commissioners Tye Menser and Carolina Mejia.
Edwards also anticipates potential skirmishes with other government officials over what he calls the deterioration of downtown Olympia.
“Over the past 10 years, they have ruined Olympia and let the homeless situation get out of hand while allowing deviant lifestyles to prevail in the downtown core,” he said. “I think regular folks are sickened, and I talk to people in the business community who are beside themselves and can’t get any help from city officials.”
And finally: “I’m not against helping people, but I think they need to be willing to help themselves, too,” he concluded.
Edwards, a longtime Thurston County sheriff who is completing his first term as commissioner, easily beat Steadman in the Aug. 4 commissioner primary race, 57 percent to 42 percent, but only voters in District 2, the easternmost of the county’s three districts, were eligible to cast ballots in the primary.
Voters from all three districts cast ballots in the general election.
Steadman, 50, was elected to the Lacey City Council in 2013 and re-elected in 2017. He graduated from Milpitas High School in California in 1989 and was in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves from 1991 to 1999. He currently owns Steadman Properties, a commercial leasing company in Lacey.
Edwards, 73, was elected to the Thurston County Board of Commissioners in 2016 and before that served 37 years in law enforcement — 20 of those as Thurston County sheriff. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1968 and is a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Edwards is no stranger to District 2, having graduated from Yelm High School before attending universities out of state and graduating from the National FBI Academy.
