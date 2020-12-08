Animal Cruelty Charges Issued After Dog Found in Squalid Conditions at Yelm Apartments
Two tenants at a Yelm apartment complex were cited for first-degree animal cruelty after officers with the Yelm Police Department found a blue heeler dog in squalid conditions within the unit.
Police estimate the dog was left within a kennel with little to no food, water or time outside for at least 10 days.
Officers were called out to Tustin Apartment Homes, located at 10520 Creek Street Southeast, at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, to reports of an animal complaint.
According to police reports, a maintenance employee told officers that multiple residents reported to him that a dog had been barking for the past 10 days in an abandoned unit in one of the buildings.
He told police he had attempted to enter the unit after noticing a note had gone untouched for multiple days, but was overwhelmed by the stench and amount of garbage stacked throughout the unit.
Yelm police entered the residence with animal control and noted that the apartment was filled with garbage everywhere, according to police reports. The stench was putrid and overwhelming, and multiple fly strips that hung from the ceiling were filled with dead flies, according to police.
Police confirmed nobody was living in the apartment.
According to police reports, officers found the dog in a small metal crate with no food or water. The floor of the crate was filled with fungus-covered dog feces and hair that the dog appeared to be shedding.
Police estimated the dog was a blue heeler, though no age could be determined because it was so malnourished. The animal was emaciated, with bones showing through its skin.
The officers provided the dog with water and took it outside to relieve itself. Yelm animal control then took the dog into custody.
An officer who provided a narrative for the police case noted that this was one of the most disgusting homes he’s seen in his 25 years of service.
Estevan Rodriguez, 26, and Danielle Sanders, 25, both of Yelm, were both charged with first-degree animal cruelty.
Hunting Items Stolen From Trailer at Yelm Country Storage
Several thousand dollars worth of hunting gear was stolen from a trailer parked at Yelm Country Storage.
At about 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, Yelm police were notified of a burglary that occurred at the business, located at 10535 Grove Road in Yelm.
According to police reports, an unknown suspect reportedly entered the property through a cut fence on the west side of the property and attempted to enter at least six trailers located at the business.
All owners were contacted and notified of the burglary; only one owner reported that items had been taken from their trailer.
The Yelm man told police he used the trailer as a hunting platform and stored very valuable gear inside.
There are currently no suspects in this case.
Suspect Throws Rock Through Coffee Stand Window, Steals One Bag of Coffee
An unknown suspect reportedly threw a rock through the windows of a Yelm coffee stand and made off with a single bag of coffee.
The incident is believed to have occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30.
An employee at Ronda’s Coffee House, located at 702 Yelm Avenue, called police as she arrived at the stand at 5 a.m. The employee told police they found a large rock they believed was used to break the window, according to police reports. Nothing else appeared to be distrurbed.
Police were able to review surveillance video of the location, which showed a white male with dark clothing approaching the coffee stand while wearing a backpack and a face mask. According to police reports, video showed the man break the window and reach in and walk away with the coffee.
The man’s identity is not known at this time.
Gas Welder Flung From Passing Vehicle, Damages Nearby Vehicles
Lose a gas-powered welding machine? The Yelm Police Department would like to talk with you.
A welding machine fell from a passing vehicle the night of Monday, Nov. 30, near the 14000 block of 99th Way Southeast. According to police reports, the welder was responsible for damage to two vehicles located outside a residence.
Owners of the two vehicles reported hearing a screeching sound and a crash at about 10 p.m. that night. The next morning, they awoke to find the welder up against the bumper of their Honda Accord, with their other vehicle, a Honda Civic, also sustaining some body damage.
According to police reports, it’s believed an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound that night at a high rate of speed when the welder fell off, slid roughly 75 feet and collided with the cars.
The Yelm Public Works Department took possession of the welder.
Oregon Woman Loses Wallet, Meth at Yelm Safeway
A wallet with a small baggie of methamphetamine was found on Sunday, Dec. 6, at the Yelm Safeway by a manager, and a 74-year-old woman from Clackamas, Oregon, later retrieved the wallet from Yelm police.
Officers received a call at around 1 p.m. on Sunday on reports of a narcotics violation at Safeway. According to police reports, a manager said he found a wallet, and when he opened it, a small baggie of the substance fell out.
He reportedly called the owner of the wallet, who said she was on her way to pick it up. Yelm police picked the wallet up, as well as the substance, and told the store to report that it was now at the police station.
Police were able to verify the 4 grams of substance was meth.
At around 2 p.m., the owner arrived at the police department. Elizabeth Adams, 74, reportedly told officers she was bringing the baggie to a friend in Eatonville. Unlawful possession charges were forwarded to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office.
