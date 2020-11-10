A 22-year-old Roy man was booked into Nisqually Jail on Tuesday, Nov. 3, on one count of possession of controlled substances and on a previous Yelm Police Department warrant.
Charges stem from an incident that occurred at about 5 p.m. that day. Yelm officers were dispatched to reports of a theft that had just occurred at the Yelm Dollar Tree, located at 906 E Yelm Ave.
According to police reports, a suspect, later identified as Eric Elie, 22, of Roy, had stolen ice cream, cologne, headphones and a number of other items before walking out of the store and entering into the driver’s side of a black Chevrolet and leaving the scene. Employees were reportedly able to determine the license plate number.
Yelm police were able to locate a vehicle with a similar description and plate number at the Shell gas station located just down the street. Police arrested Elie, and he gave the police consent to search a backpack near his feet.
According to police reports, officers found the listed stolen items, as well as two glass methamphetamine pipes with residue. A small baggie of meth was located in his pants pocket.
Officers then completed a trespass form for Elie, per an employee’s request, and later transported him to jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.