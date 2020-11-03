Yelm School Board Earns ‘Board of Distinction’ Nod From State Association

The Yelm Community Schools Board of Directors is one of just 25 across the state to be recognized as a Board of Distinction by the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA).
On Nov. 19, during its Annual Conference, the WSSDA will announce an additional three districts, one from each size category (small, medium and large), as Boards of the Year.
In a press release, the association wrote that in a year of shifting instructional models and daunting health and safety challenges, this year’s Boards of Distinction application asked school directors to illustrate how their actions helped their school districts close opportunity gaps. To be awarded, boards had to show a clear link between their leadership in applying the Washington School Board Standards and closing gaps that impact student success, according to a press release.
“The judges were very impressed,” said WSSDA Director of Leadership Development Tricia Lubach. “Not only by the emphasis each of the boards placed on ensuring equity and access for their students, but also that they did so in unique ways that were tailored to their specific communities.”
And speaking of judges, WSSDA extended its appreciation to the 10 judges who read and scored the applications this year.
“Our education partners at the State Board of Education and the Educational Service Districts were generous, once again, with their time and guidance in selecting the boards that were honored,” said Lubach.
Yelm’s school board was recognized along with 14 other districts in the medium category, along with nearby Eatonville.
According to the association, the Boards of Distinction program is designed to encourage boards to examine their practices as governing bodies and how their actions and decisions impact the success of students. National research on the Washington School Board Standards shows a correlation between board actions and student outcomes, according to the association. Those recognized as Boards of Distinction have reviewed their decision-making and shown how that is tied to positive student outcomes. A panel of 10 judges spent approximately six to eight hours each, not only reviewing applications but also working together with WSSDA staff to calibrate with each other on how applications are evaluated. Judges from across the state included former and current Educational Service District superintendents, State Board of Education board members, former school directors, and others who are involved in education leadership on a statewide level.
Learn more about the Boards of Distinction program at wssda.org/bod. Materials submitted by the applicants will be posted on the program’s webpage in November.
