Republican incumbent J.T. Wilcox won his bid to retain his seat representing the 2nd Legislative District in a landslide, racking up a 30-point lead on election night against Democratic challenger Veronica Whitcher Rockett and carrying that well into the following week.
As of Tuesday morning’s press deadline, Wilcox led Whitcher Rockett with a 65.58 percent to 34.14 percent margin.
The current House minority leader, Wilcox is looking for a sixth term representing the 2nd Legislative District, which spans from the shopping centers of Lacey to the eastern outskirts of Mount Rainier National Park on the Pierce-Yakima county line.
“I appreciate the chance to continue doing my job,” Wilcox wrote in a Tuesday night message on Twitter. “I’m going to do my best for the people who live in the small towns and rural areas of Pierce and Thurston counties and do my best for Washington as House Republican leader.”
A total of 79,600 ballots had been counted so far in the race, with further updates expected. Pierce County has a slim 3,300 ballots left to tally while Thurston County has about 6,000.
Counties will certify their general election results on Tuesday, Nov. 24, and the last day for the Secretary of State to certify the election results is Thursday, Dec. 3.
Thurston County was reporting a historic 79.8 percent voter turnout and Pierce County was at 81.2 percent.
“It was an honor to run in LD 2, and I’m really happy with all the great people I got to talk to, and I congratulate J.T. on another win,” Whitcher Rockett said via phone call Monday night.
While it’s a little too soon to gage whether she’ll run for office again, Whitcher Rockett said she plans on continuing to mobilize Democrats out in the 2nd Legislative District.
“I know they’re out there, we just have to put more boots on the ground and find them,” she said.
