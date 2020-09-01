Visitors to Mount Rainier National Park’s website can now read it in Spanish, the park announced in a news release on Friday, Aug. 21.
This new resource is part of a continued effort to reach all audiences, including those in the Spanish-speaking community, the park states.
“We hope this website will improve the trip planning experience for Spanish-speaking visitors and serves as an invitation to visit not just Mount Rainier, but all units of the National Park Service,” Mount Rainier National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins said in a prepared statement.
The website can be found at this link: www.nps.gov/es-es/mora/index.htm.
Translation of the site was made possible through volunteer translation services of Washington’s National Park Fund.
