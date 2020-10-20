A Yelm woman is stuck with $760 in counterfeit cash after selling a man’s diamond ring to a man she contacted on Facebook.
Yelm police responded to the incident on Saturday, Oct. 17, where the woman described listing a 14 karat, three-diamond man’s ring with no serial numbers on the social media website.
A man called “Mike” — described as a “white/Asian male — responded to the Facebook post and agreed to meet her in the Safeway parking lot at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 16. He gave her $760 in cash and left the area.
The woman told police the buyer seemed “sketchy,” and when she took the cash to the Twin Star Credit Union on Oct. 17 was told by a bank teller that the money was counterfeit.
The Yelm officer met the woman at her home, took the counterfeit bills to be placed with the case, and gave her a case number for her records.
There is no other suspect information currently available.
