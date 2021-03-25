It wasn’t the season finale they pictured back in June during cross country camp, but the Yelm Tornados will end their season at the top of their conference’s podium after overcoming a season filled with many obstacles.
For a second consecutive year, the Yelm boys team are South Sound Conference champions. They beat out 4A Olympia 40-55 on Saturday during the championship meet at LBA Park to take the top spot.
This will be the end of the line for Yelm as district and state competitions have been canceled this season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Yelm’s Bryce Cerkowniak (16 minutes, 26 seconds), Ryan Lange (17:30) and Zachary Walsh (17:31) took three of the top five spots in the race to secure the win. Senior Kelan Herness (18:36), who has been out all season due to an injury, held steady at 15th place and junior Ethan Coon (18:51) came in at 16th.
The Tornados stayed resilient and had a strong finish during a tough season plagued with injuries, COVID-related challenges and a shortened season, said Head Coach Alex McIntire.
“I think our top five is way more stronger than last year,” McIntire said, adding that he believes this team could be state-champ contenders during a regular, non-pandemic year. “They never broke stride. They just kept moving with it, and that’s cool to see.”
McIntire voiced a lot of appreciation for outgoing seniors Bryce Cerkowniak and Kelan Herness, who moved into track and field competition this week.
“This program was built on their leadership … This’ll be a big loss, big shoes to fill, and I think we can fill it,” McIntire said.
On Saturday, Cerkowniak came in second to 4A-favorite Ethan Coleman of Olympia. The junior finished first with a 16:03 time. The two previously faced off against each other last month during a meet at a tough LBA Park course.
As a team, North Thurston finished third with 65 points, Capital finished fourth with 77 points, Timberline finished fifth with 118 points and River Ridge finished sixth with 159 points.
The highlight for the Tornados this season may have been the rise of sophomore Zachary Walsh, who took a fourth place finish Saturday by tailing Lange and overall has been a consistent placer for Yelm.
“I think the team kind of built him up, they let him know ‘hey, Zach, you’re great, you’re a quality athlete,’” McIntire said.
Though the Yelm girls team were unable to score due to not having enough runners, they made quality time at the conference championship.
Senior Kya Ramirez finished fourth for Yelm at 23:27 and freshman standout Sophia Laughlin was in close behind at sixth with a time of 23:53.
Yelm’s Clare Lawlor, a junior, and Breanna Hurajt, a sophomore, stuck together down the line and finished 45th and 46th, respectively, with times of 28:24 and 28:31.
