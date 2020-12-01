A man at Tustin Apartment Homes, located at 10520 Creek St., reported on Thursday, Nov. 26, that about $10,000 in tools were taken from the bed of a pickup truck.
Yelm police were contacted by the Yelm man around 10:30 p.m. that night. According to reports, he told police that he had been staying with his girlfriend who lived at the apartment complex.
He told police he had heard talking near his vehicle and had gone outside to his vehicle that night. He reportedly observed that the tailgate on his truck was in the down position and that his three-tiered Milwaukee toolkit had been stolen.
The victim did not have any serial numbers for the tools, and the police were unable to immediately establish a suspect in the case. It’s not believed any camera footage was taken of the area.
