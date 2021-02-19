Franc Sawatzki, 55, from Whidbey Island, traveled to Tenino on Friday, June 26, to see if you could buy three scrips of Tenino wooden money. He wanted them as souvenirs for himself and family members. As luck would have it, Tenino resident Lauretta Mahlenbrei happened to be at Market Fresh at the same time with one of the four scrips she still has. Despite Sawatzki's cajoling, Mahlenbrei refused to sell.