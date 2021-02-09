Yelm Mayor JW Foster’s 2021 state of the city address wasn’t as rosy as past years, but the “Pride of the Prairie” mayor told Yelm Chamber of Commerce members on Tuesday that while many suffered due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city and its occupants have remained resilient through it all.
During his speech, humorously titled “2020 in The Rear View Mirror,” Foster said the city stayed productive through last year while looking to ensure its budget was in a financially healthy place and that its citizens and customers were assisted through the hardship.
After thanking many of the political partners, businesses and organizations that work with the city, Foster attempted to paint a picture of the city’s current climate.
“So with that, let me tell you how we’re doing: The short answer is it depends on your situation,” Foster said. “Most of us were in a pretty good place at the end of 2019. The local economy was doing well, we passed a school bond, we had an awesome splash pad and new playground equipment at the park, and my state of the city address back then — even in early 2020 — was rosey and optimistic. And then we all got dealt a nasty hand of sharp-edged cards.”
Though most Yelmites have made it through the COVID-19 pandemic, Foster said two employees at the city lost multiple family members due to the virus. He also recognized the nearly 500,000 people in the United States who have so far lost their lives to the virus, and noted that he’s “an eternal optimist, but I’m also a realist and I know this thing is far from over.”
Despite Washington state having taken quick and immediate action to curb the spread of the virus, Foster said many of the state’s residents ultimately failed in their response.
“Some people wouldn't take the advice just because of who was giving it, or because some other self-certified expert friend of theirs told them what they wanted to hear: that it wasn’t necessary, that we should just ignore it and that it would go away. Well, it didn’t. And, so, we’ve failed,” he said.
“We’ve failed as a community to hold our friends and family members accountable. We gathered, we traveled, we frequented places that didn’t enforce the sensible, reasonable hygiene guidelines, and so we’re complicit in inadvertent silent spread of a disease that went on to kill others in our community,” he continued.
Foster also took time to thank the EMTs, firefighters and first responders who have been hailed as heroes during this pandemic.
But despite businesses shuttering and the mass layoffs that were observed in the first half of 2020, Foster said there were many great things that happened, including the implementation of the $2.2 trillion in CARES Act grant that the city got a small portion of.
He also highlighted the work the city did in utilizing monetary grants for Yelm businesses and helping customers pause water bill payments while not shutting water off.
Separate from the city, the mayor also helped found the Yelm Community Fund, which has helped people pay for bills and respond to their personal hardships. More than $50,000 in assistance as been allocated through the fund.
It’s still going strong, he said.
“Good things happened in 2020,” Foster said. “In the great trickle down of that $2.2 trillion, the city of Yelm actually was allocated a little over $400,000 through a reimbursement contract with the state’s commerce department, and many individuals also received personal $600 stimulus checks, and most who lost their jobs received an increased unemployment benefit to help.”
Foster said most the businesses that received grants through the city said they planned on investing it in employees. The mayor also took time out to tout the 2021-2022 biennium budget, which will need to be amended later this year due to a shortfall.
“What’s coming next? Good times. We’re opening back up, jobs are coming back and we’ve all learned some life lessons that I hope we’ll never need to learn again,” Foster said. “What I saw happen in Yelm in response to the distress caused by this pandemic was inspirational — and the thing that was keeping me going, honestly.”
He added that the city is gearing up for the summer festivals in hopes that they’ll be able to host them this year.
“Our mission has always been to keep Yelm a safe, healthy, happy home for all. And, from what I see, when we work together, we do it very well indeed,” he said.
Foster said his No. 1 priority this next year is to remain safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, continue services and rebuild the local economy so that the city’s budget remains stable.
He would not comment yet on whether he plans to run for another term, though he urged people to consider running for either mayor or council, or to attend a city council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.