If you still haven’t registered to vote for the Nov. 3 general election, there’s still time.
Monday, Oct. 26, is your last day to register or update your existing registration online at VoteWA.gov. You may also vote by mail or at voter registration drives.
After Oct. 26, updates or new registrations must be made in person by 8 p.m., Nov. 3, using the Thurston County Drive-Through Voter Services at South Sound Community College’s Mottman Campus. The address is 2011 Mottman Road S.W. in Olympia.
For more information and to see a map of drive-through voter services, visit ThurstonVotes.org.
