The Nisqually Red Wind Casino says it’s ready to “enter the next phase” of its reopening plan and begin offering more services to its customers, according to a letter posted on social media Monday, April 5, from the general manager.
“What does this mean? It means that we have evaluated current operations and are excited to adjust for expanded services. While our current requirements for entry will remain the same (masks, temperature checks, physical valid ID), the upcoming changes will bring us closer to full reopening,” read the letter from General Manager Cheebo Frazier.
No details were given in the letter on what services were planned for the next phase, but the move to begin reopening efforts comes as the casino says it’s offered all of its team members the opportunity to be vaccinated.
“As we continue to look ahead, we feel confident and ready to make further adjustments to our current operation,” read the letter.
The casino first began reopening efforts two months after the initial state-mandated business lockdowns. As a sovereign nation, the Nisqually Indian Tribe deemed the gambling and entertainment destination to be an essential business to the tribe’s economy and reopened in May with limited capacity, a scaled-back number of open games and services, and a smoke-free environment.
At that time, the move was mirrored in similar fashion by other Native-operated casinos in the region, including the Little Creek Casino Resort in Shelton.
Frazier wrote that the tribe has since adjusted its operations based on feedback and guidance from local and tribal health officials. As the casino begins to reopen, Frazier continued, health and safety continues to be a priority.
The casino plans on announcing the details of its next phase of reopening “in the days and weeks to come” through its social media channels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.