A 30-year-old Rainier man was booked into Thurston County Jail after he sped away from police officers, going speeds upwards of 97 miles per hour and later blowing a .152 blood-alcohol level when stopped by police.
According to police reports, a Yelm officer was parked near First Street and Mosman Avenue when he observed a white Toyota Tacoma make an illegal left-hand turn and drive over a physical lane divider at around 10:30 p.m.
The Yelm officer pulled out on First Street South with intent to conduct a traffic stop. When he caught up with the driver, the Yelm officer noted he accelerated to 97 mph in a 55 zone.
Outside of city limits, the vehicle started to yield and the driver stopped around the 14000 block of State Route 507.
The officer noted a strong stench of alcohol upon contact, according to police reports. His face was also flushed and his eyes were bloodshot. He told the officer he probably had too much to drink.
He declined to do a field sobriety test but opted instead for the blood-alcohol level test at the station. Yelm police transported him back to the station where the man blew a .152 and .150.
A person is prohibited from operating a vehicle if their blood-alcohol content exceeds .08, according to Washington state law.
He was released to a friend that evening.
