Deputy Andrea Moore, a three-year veteran of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, was identified Wednesday, March 31 as the deputy who was stabbed on March 26 and in turn shot the suspect while responding to an unwanted subject at a house off Holly Street.
After undergoing surgery for her injuries, Moore, 35, was released on March 30 from Providence St. Peter Hospital and was greeted by the Yelm community with a homecoming tribute.
“Deputy Moore has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home surrounded by friends and family,” read an agency news release Wednesday, March 31 from Thurston County. “Although the road to recovery is long, Deputy Moore has demonstrated her tremendous fighting spirit and determination.”
Lt. Cameron Simper with Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said his agency wouldn’t confirm Moore’s home city with The Nisqually Valley News, though she is reportedly a Yelm resident.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the lead agency investigating the stabbing and shooting, said in a March 31 new release that the suspect, 42-year-old Ronald Clayton, was still at Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
An arrest warrant was also issued out of Thurston County Superior Court for the arrest of Clayton for charges including attempted murder with a deadly weapon against law enforcement, attempted rape and unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.
More information is expected to come as Mason County’s investigation develops.
Charges stem from an incident that occurred on Friday, March 26, at a house on the 16900 block of Holly Street in Yelm. Moore was responding to reports of an unwanted subject with a knife who was making threats to rape a woman.
Deputy Moore arrived at the scene and within two minutes reported to dispatch that she had been stabbed and that she responded by shooting the suspect. She fired at least three shots at Clayton, according to accounts from next door neighbors.
Nearby agencies arrived shortly after, including the Yelm Police Department, and Moore was quickly transported to Providence. Clayton was driven to Yelm Middle School where he was airlifted to Harborview.
