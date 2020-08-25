In the weeks since the August primary election, former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland’s run to represent the 10th Congressional District has garnered support from a number of moderate Democrats.
Former candidate Kristine Reeves, the former Democratic state lawmaker from the 30th Legislative District, on Tuesday, Aug. 18, threw her weight behind Strickland, saying she believed Strickland would stand up for those left behind.
Reeves finished third in the race with 12.94 percent of the vote. In Washington state, the top two candidates with the most number of votes move on to the November general election.
“I want the next Congresswoman from the 10th Congressional District to not only continue that fight to make sure people like me have a seat at the decision-making table, but also who understands that table may need to be rebuilt to dismantle systems of inequity and exclusion,” Reeves said in a statement. “At this critical moment, Marilyn Strickland is that candidate.”
Strickland, who garnered 20.35 percent of the vote, and 22nd Legislative District lawmaker Beth Doglio, who clinched 15.16 percent, will face off in November. The winning candidate will be only the second candidate ever to represent that seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
U.S. Reps. Derek Kilmer and Suzan DelBene earlier this month also threw their support behind Strickland. The announcement was made Aug. 12 by Strickland’s campaign.
“Marilyn Strickland has not only been a dear friend over the years, she’s also been a terrific partner when it comes to making progress for folks in the South Sound,” Kilmer said in a statement.
Doglio, who has received endorsements from many notable progressive candidates such as Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, is looking to leverage her strong background on climate legislation to turn the 10th a deeper shade of blue in November.
“As a legislator, organizer and climate champion, Beth has a proven track record of standing up for working people against special interests, and delivering on policies that matter,” Jayapal said in her endorsement. “Washingtonians need to send Beth to Congress to join me in moving forward bold solutions like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, and fighting for working families, women and underserved communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.