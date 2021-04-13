Thurston County Public Health and Social Services reported 153 new diagnoses of COVID-19, during the week of April 5-11, bringing the total to 8,102 cases.
No additional deaths were reported. As of Tuesday morning’s press deadline, the death toll stood at 76 Thurston County residents.
Thurston County remains in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Roadmap to Recovery plan, following evaluations that took place Monday, April 12. Because they didn’t meet case-load and hospitalization metrics, it was announced that Pierce, Cowlitz and Whitman counties would be moving back to Phase 2.
Spread of the virus remains moderate in Thurston County. According to the state Department of Health’s Phase and Risk Assessment dashboard, the county reported 119.2 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. In order to stay in Phase 3, Thurston County must remain below 200 cases.
Hospitalizations in Thurston County also must remain less than five over a seven-day period. During March 24-30, there were four hospitalizations reported in the county.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Tuesday, April 13:
• Thurston County Public Health and Social Services reports that, as of Tuesday, a total of 8,102 cases have been confirmed, 76 deaths have been reported and 465 total hospitalizations have been reported since the start of the pandemic.
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 82 new cases and two new deaths on Tuesday afternoon. The death toll from the virus stands at 520 Pierce County residents. The total number of cases stands at 40,956. Transmission remains moderate with Pierce County over the last two weeks reporting 263.5 cases per 100,000 people and 58 hospitalizations the week of March 24-30.
• The state Department of Health has reported a total 352,391 confirmed cases, 21,057 hospitalizations, and 5,329 deaths. An average 57,577 doses of COVID-19 vaccine is being administered every seven days.
• The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. on Tuesday stood at 559,741, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 31,076,891 cases have been confirmed so far. A total of 192 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered nationwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.