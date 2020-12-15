Olivia Perry Named Rotary Student of the Month

The Rotary Club of Yelm announced last week that Olivia Perry is their November 2020 Student of the Month. 

The Rotary Club of Yelm announced last week that Olivia Perry is their November 2020 Student of the Month. According to Rotary, Perry “has a heart of service and is always looking to serve others. She is involved with numerous organizations both in and out of school. She is currently the YHS FFA secretary where she spends time taking minutes and works on committee’s such as Adopt a Family. She has been the head of this committee for three years, the past two of which we have had record collection numbers. Olivia also serves in other ways through her church. She volunteers in the daycare during service and has taught some of the younger Sunday school classes. She is also an Honor Society member and summer camp leader.” In addition to being an outstanding community member, Perry is also an excellent student. She is a Running Start student at Clover Park and attends classes at the high school to stay connected. She is going to school to be a pilot and has already been doing practice flying. She has maintained excellent grades throughout all of high school all while pouring herself into her volunteer activities. She also has a competitive side to her, and she loves to compete on the volleyball court as well as in FFA competitions. She has played on the high school and club volleyball teams for all four years of high school (except for this COVID year). In FFA she has excelled in her two contest sales and nursery landscape. The last two years their Nursery Landscape Team has taken second place in the state. 

