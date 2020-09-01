One driver died and another driver and her passenger were transported to the hospital Saturday, Aug. 29, after a two-car collision on Interstate 5 just south of the Nisqually River, the Washington State Highway Patrol announced in a press memo. The collision occurred at 3:07 a.m., the Highway Patrol reported.
The first vehicle, a 2003 Nissan Maxima driven by a 17-year-old Olympia man, was traveling southbound on northbound I-5 in lane three of three. The second vehicle, a 2004 Toyota Prius driven by a 29-year-old Seattle woman, was traveling northbound in lane three when she was hit by the Maxima.
The two vehicles came to rest in lanes two and three and ended up blocking the freeway for 4 hours and 20 minutes.
The Olympia man, whose name was withheld as a juvenile, died at the scene. The driver of the Prius, listed as Ekaterina A. Nepomnyashchaya, and her 35-year-old male passenger, listed as Koby G. Allard, were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The State Patrol believes alcohol was a factor in the crash and that the Olympia man was not wearing a seatbelt. Both driver and passenger in the Prius were wearing seat belts.
