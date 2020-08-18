Two Rochester men were injured in a car crash, and charges are pending for the 38-year-old driver who reportedly crossed the centerline of State Route 105 in Grays Harbor County and clipped an oncoming trailer, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Police determined that drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision though the case is still under investigation.
According to the incident summary from the WSP, the two Rochester men, ages 38 and 42, were driving southbound on SR 105 just north of Plum Street in Aberdeen at 9:46 a.m. Monday. The driver reportedly “failed to negotiate a curve to the right,” crossed the centerline and hit a trailer being carried by an SUV with a 61-year-old Mattawa man as the driver.
Both Rochester men were transported to the hospital with injuries after their vehicle was totaled while the Mattawa man reported no injuries and was able to drive away from the scene. All three men involved were wearing seatbelts.
According to the WSP, the roadway was blocked for four hours due to the collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.