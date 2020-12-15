Yelm Boat and RV Storage the Victim of Recent Rash of Burglaries
Yelm Boat and RV Storage has seen a rash of burglaries of late — there are 18 victims so far — with at least one of them occurring on Friday, Dec. 11.
On Saturday, Dec. 12, at 2:48 p.m., a Yelm police officer was dispatched to the business at 557 Rhoton Road N.W. after receiving a call from a local boat owner who had driven by the storage facility and noticed her vessel, outboard motors and trailer — valued at about $150,000 — were missing.
The female victim, 39, and the male co-owner of the boat equipment, 42, who live at the same Yelm address, told the officer that someone was posting on social media trying to sell the boat’s outboard motor. The officer advised the co-owners to file a report that the boat, trailer and motors had been stolen.
The officer then spoke with the manager of Yelm Boat and RV Storage who confirmed that she had video of the incident that happened at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11. The manager told the officer the suspect had used a member’s code to get inside the gate around the facility.
She also said she was working with a detective from the Bonney Lake Stolen Vehicle Task Force on the matter.
The Yelm officer contacted the detective, who said he had determined suspects for the burglary but had no proof at the time. He believed the suspects had been driving a 1994 white Ford truck and/or a 1999 Jeep Cherokee.
The detective also revealed that the photo of the motor that was posted for sale had been taken in Maytown, and he had already sent people to investigate the area. He also said he had located a buyer attempting to purchase the motor, but that no other progress had been made.
At about 5:44 p.m. on Saturday, the Yelm officer received information from the female victim indicating she and her co-owner had signed paperwork claiming the boat, trailer and outboard motors had been stolen.
The following morning, Sunday, Dec. 13, the Yelm officer received information that the Washington State Patrol Auto Task Force had located the boat, trailer and motors intact. The boat was left on the side of the road in Chehalis, and after attempts to reach the owners were unsuccessful, the boat was impounded. The Yelm officer later informed the owners that the boat and accessories had been found and offered information about the tow yard.
The Washington State Patrol is still investigating the suspects in the case, and have so far made no arrests.
Serial Shoplifter Again Cited for Theft, This Time at Safeway
A 36-year-old transient Yelm man isn’t welcome in Yelm Safeway anymore after stealing merchandise and violating a previous trespass notice from the store.
The latest incident occurred on Sunday, Dec. 13, at about 1:34 p.m. when a Yelm police officer was dispatched to the site after the Safeway manager called saying a man was trespassing and shoplifting in the store.
The manager showed the officer a video of the suspect shoplifting an orange from the produce department and also what appeared to be at least one energy drink he had stashed in his hoodie pocket. The officer indicated he was familiar with the suspect. The video also showed the suspect exiting the store without paying for the merchandise.
The manager said he wanted to pursue criminal charges against the suspect, because he refuses to stop returning and stealing items.
While speaking with the store manager, another Yelm officer located the suspect at the Shell service station on Yelm Avenue East, from which the suspect is also trespassed. The first officer subsequently located the suspect, who denied stealing items from Safeway and requested medical aid for a foot injury. Medical aid arrived and evaluated him at the scene.
The officer gave the suspect a criminal citation for trespassing and third-degree theft from Safeway. The suspect threw the criminal citation into the trash can as the officer cleared the scene. The officer then contacted the store manager who offered a statement about the incident.
Man Faces Long List of Charges After Wild Chase Through Yelm
A 30-year-old Tacoma man is in Thurston County jail after a Yelm police officer booked him for suspicion of one count of eluding, three counts of second-degree theft, one count of criminal impersonation and one count of hit-and-run.
The incident began on Dec. 13 at 3:23 a.m. while the officer on routine patrol noticed a vehicle exiting Prairie Wind Street Southeast onto Cullens Road Southeast without using a turn signal. The vehicle accelerated north on Cullens over the posted speed limit and then failed to come to a complete stop at the sign at State Route 510 Alternate and Cullens.
The officer pulled the vehicle over near that intersection and as he approached the car the driver rolled down the driver’s side window and was wearing a mask. The officer immediately identified the driver as Joshua Adam Knowles, 30, of Tacoma, and said “Oh, hey Josh!”
The driver, however, said he wasn’t Knowles and was holding a driver’s license or identification card. The officer told Knowles that he knew it was him, and Knowles began arguing with the officer that it wasn’t.
The officer asked Knowles to step out of the vehicle three different times. Knowles refused, but finally admitted he was who the officer thought he was. Meanwhile, a deputy with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene, and the Yelm officer asked him to get his K-9 dog.
The Yelm officer told Knowles that he was to be detained and to step out of the car. Knowles refused. Dispatch then advised the officer that Knowles had a warrant. The officer indicated that he had known Knowles for more than three years and had had numerous contacts with him.
As the officer was attempting to calm down the situation, Knowles floored the engine and accelerated away from the traffic stop. The officer advised dispatch of the situation and began pursuing Knowles’ vehicle.
The pursuit continued as Knowles’ vehicle turned onto Killion Road then onto Kayla Street and then turned abruptly onto Chad Drive. The vehicle then drove through a residential neighborhood and went east onto 92nd Avenue. The officer advised dispatch that the speeds were 40 miles per hour and the roads were wet.
Knowles’ vehicle eventually turned east onto Coates Road Southeast and accelerated to 70 mph. The vehicle then turned south toward Yelm Avenue and accelerated west on Yelm Avenue after failing to signal or obey the stop sign. It was still moving at 70 mph.
After turning north on Killion Road and then east on Highway 510 Alternate, the vehicle turned south onto Cullens Road at the same rate of speed. After weaving through the neighborhood the vehicle eventually ended up in the Cherry Meadows neighborhood traveling at about 30 mph.
The vehicle rounded a corner onto Kayla Street where Knowles jumped out and began running. The officer parked his vehicle, yelled at Knowles to stop and chased him on foot through a side yard. The officer caught up to Knowles after yelling for him to get on the ground, but Knowles instead turned on the officer with his fists up in a boxing stance.
The officer again yelled for Knowles to get on the ground, and this time he complied. The officer detained Knowles and placed him under arrest for eluding. While searching Knowles, the officer noticed a Washington State Identification card for a “Zachary Hirst,” and thus placed Knowles under arrest for criminal impersonation.
Knowles’ vehicle, meanwhile, was involved in a collision with another unoccupied vehicle nearby.
The officer spoke with the owner of the other vehicle and informed him about what had happened. Knowles was then arrested for hit-and-run. A tow truck arrived on the scene later to tow Knowles’ vehicle.
After reading Knowles his Miranda rights, Knowles told the officer he ran because he knew he had warrants and asked the officer to retrieve his wallet from the vehicle.
In doing so, the officer also found a black Glock pistol on Knowles floorboard that Knowles said was a pellet gun. Knowles asked the officer to destroy the gun because he said he didn’t want to “do anything stupid.” The pellet gun was entered into evidence to be destroyed.
After searching Knowles’ wallet, the officer found two bank cards and a Muckleshoot Indian Tribe identification all registered to different people. The officer then arrested Knowles for three counts of second-degree theft.
