Republican incumbent Andrew Barkis on Tuesday night took in 93 percent of the votes cast in the race for his reelection. He is the sole candidate in that race.
Barkis, a leading Republican member of the House’s Transportation meeting, garnered the approval of 16,504 of the 17,666 voters that had been counted thus far. The other 1,162 votes were write-ins.
More than 309 candidates had filed to run in this August’s primary election for 124 seats in the Washington state Legislature.
Election results will be certified on Friday, Aug. 21, by the Washington Secretary of State.
