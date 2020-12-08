A wallet with a small baggie of methamphetamine was found on Sunday, Dec. 6, at the Yelm Safeway by a manager, and a 74-year-old woman from Clackamas, Oregon, later retrieved the wallet from Yelm police.
Officers received a call at around 1 p.m. on Sunday on reports of a narcotics violation at Safeway. According to police reports, a manager said he found a wallet, and when he opened it, a small baggie of the substance fell out.
He reportedly called the owner of the wallet, who said she was on her way to pick it up. Yelm police picked the wallet up, as well as the substance, and told the store to report that it was now at the police station.
Police were able to verify the 4 grams of substance was meth.
At around 2 p.m., the owner arrived at the police department. Elizabeth Adams, 74, reportedly told officers she was bringing the baggie to a friend in Eatonville. Unlawful possession charges were forwarded to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office.
