Members of the Yelm City Council and local housing advocates might soon resume work on proposed solutions related to the area’s worsening homelessness situation.
Broad recommendations made by the council’s ad hoc Homelessness Task Force stalled in the General Government Committee last year, but one local nonprofit wants the city to bring those efforts back to the forefront and possibly even consider larger infrastructure projects to help those in need.
At a Tuesday night study session, Deb Larson, a member of homeless advocacy group Love Abounds Here, presented to the council an update on their work independently assisting people in need in the community. Her group is regularly involved in the annual Housing and Urban Development Point in Time Homeless Census, and has recently even successfully lobbied a shower bus program to stop in city limits twice monthly.
Larson also told the council her group is considering writing a proposal to Thurston County to construct a tiny home village somewhere in or near Yelm, with hopes of developing a program similar to the Quixote Communities in Olympia and Orting. If they receive funding, Larson said, they would plan to construct 10 tiny homes and hire a part-time counselor and case manager while also offering counseling.
Larson said her group is still in the beginning stages of researching such an effort, and they’re still looking for land.
This would be an effort separate from the city and council, which is already looking to make more subtle and low-cost moves to help those most in need in the community.
“Nobody’s asking the city to do that, nobody’s asking the city to fund or support or manage one of these villages, but any entity could come forward to the city and make such a proposal, at which point we would put it through our process like any developer,” Yelm Mayor JW Foster said. “But nothing is before the council tonight in that regard.”
Building a tiny home village would come with many hurdles if the nonprofit chooses to move in that direction. For starters, such structures would need to be hooked up to the city’s water and sewer systems, according to Foster.
Council members during the study session instead urged council members Joe DePinto and Molly Carmody, both formerly on the Homeless Task Force, to preferably pick back up on the original proposals and research that was underway and further refine the final report.
“Going back through and reading some of the Homeless Task Force information on the report, I think there’s a lot of gaps that we need to clarify before (recommendations) comes back to council, because there’s a lot of stuff we just don’t know what we’re looking at,” Council Member Tad Stillwell said.
The Homelessness Task Force, which was commissioned for a year back in 2019 to examine needs and service gaps in the area and how the city could help, sent a list of recommendations to the council in November 2019. Those included forming a permanent homeless commission and further working with local nonprofits to coordinate efforts.
The list of recommendations fell to the wayside after there was no mention of costs to the council and after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
One recommendation DePinto is still pursuing would allow the Yelm Community Center to open up for a monthly clinic where service providers, such as the state Department of Social and Health Services, and in-need residents would gather for aid and assistance. DePinto has said it would cost little to nothing for the city to operate and would be useful for a wide number of people.
That proposal was recently reintroduced to the city’s General Government Committee and it had support from council members at Tuesday night’s meeting.
“That seems pretty simple, in my eyes, and it’s not a huge investment on our part,” said Council Member James Blair.
The council also floated the possibility of a nonprofit, such as Love Abounds Here, taking up the reins of the clinic concept and hosting them monthly by renting out the community center for no cost.
About Yelm’s Homeless
According to the 2020 Point in Time Homeless Census report by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services, Yelm counted 30 people living unsheltered. Volunteers this last January for the 2021 count tallied 52 individuals over multiple days.
Most individuals told Yelm census designators in 2020 that they slept the night before in a vehicle (17 of 30 responses) and an overwhelming number of respondents said their last-known address was in either Thurston, Lewis, Mason or Pierce counties (28 of 30).
Many suffer from a mental health disability (10 of 30) and some suffer with substance abuse issues (six of 30). A majority listed “eviction/loss of housing” as a cause for their homelessness (16 of 30), though the situation is often multifaceted and can include family rejection, job loss and physical health.
Homelessness has also been reported by public school districts. About 146 students in Yelm are either doubled up, living in a motel, living in shelters or living unsheltered, according to 2020 data. In total, 1,736 public school students in Thurston County live in these conditions.
