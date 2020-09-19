The city of Yelm’s self-response rate for the 2020 U.S. Census is higher than the state’s average, according to numbers published as of Tuesday, Sept. 15.
About 97.8 percent of Washington has been counted, according to the U.S. Census.
So far, roughly 72.3 percent of households within the city limits have self-responded to the decennial count. That’s higher than the state’s average rate of 71.7 percent.
The city is currently ranked 90th out of 281 municipalities that are being measured.
Thurston County currently has the fourth highest self-response rate in Washington state with 75.1 percent of residents reporting in. Clark County currently leads Washington’s 39 counties in self-response with a rate of 76.1 percent.
Self-response rates in the cities of Roy and Rainier are currently below the state average. Approximately 66.3 percent of Rainier residents and 59.3 percent of Roy residents self-responded to the 2020 Census.
The response rate on the Nisqually Reservation is at about the national average. Roughly 64.7 percent of those living on the reservation have self-responded to the census, which is just shy of the 65.9 percent national response rate for tribal areas.
U.S. households were mailed resources to self-respond to the census earlier this year. More information on census taking can be found online at www.2020census.gov.
The national self-response rate is currently at about 65.9 percent and it’s estimated that about 93 percent of the nation is enumerated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.